Damian Priest tipped to get involved with The Judgment Day after WWE star turns babyface (Exclusive)

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest has become a major star in the company since his Money in the Bank cash-in on Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania XL. The Archer of Infamy seized the opportunity with both hands, and he ran with it, earning himself a huge fan following.

His time with The Judgment Day helped elevate him to that level initially, but the former member of the group was unceremoniously kicked out of the faction. His former tag team partner, Finn Balor, cost Priest his World Heavyweight Title at SummerSlam 2024, effectively ending his time with the group.

Speaking about the 42-year-old during the WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter claimed that fans may not have seen the last of Priest and The Judgment Day, as he could still become involved with the faction if current member Liv Morgan turns face.

''If Liv turns babyface, there's gonna be some involvement from Damian Priest," Apter said. [From 13:02 onwards]

Damian Priest and Finn Balor were involved in a feud until earlier this year when the former defeated The Prince in a Street Fight, bringing their rivalry to an end. Weeks later, Priest was transferred to SmackDown while The Judgment Day remained on RAW, so it'll be interesting to see how Priest might become involved with the group again, if he does.

