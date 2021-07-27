Damian Priest takes a shot at Sheamus; claims he is not the baddest WWE Superstar from Ireland

Tonight's episode of RAW saw Damian Priest defeat WWE United States Champion Sheamus to become the new No.1 Contender for the title. It was a great match to watch, with the Celtic Warrior struggling to get into the game as he was more worried about his injured nose.

Following the match, Damian Priest was seen backstage after RAW with Kevin Patrick for a segment of RAW Talk.

When discussing his opponent Sheamus, Priest stated that his childhood in The Bronx had prepared him for tough situations. It was here that Kevin Patrick asked the Archer of Infamy if he had ever been to Sheamus' digs in the north of Ireland.

Priest replied by saying that he hasn't, but he also took a sly shot at Sheamus in his response, by suggesting that the Celtic Warrior isn't the baddest WWE Superstar from Ireland. In fact, he named Becky Lynch as his choice for the title of baddest WWE Superstar from Ireland.

"I have not! But I've met a lot of badder people than him, including Becky Lynch because she holds that title around these parts," said Damian Priest

There can be no denying that The Man, Becky Lynch is a great choice from Damian Priest. Nevertheless, he won't dwell too much on his decision and will be looking towards his future title opportunity.

Damian Priest ruined Sheamus' 100 days as United States Champion

Sheamus was celebrating a major milestone on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, as he completed 100 days as United States Champion. Unfortunately, this was ruined by Damian Priest, who defeated him to become the new No.1 Contender.

The Celtic Warrior originally won the title from Riddle at WrestleMania 37 and has only had one title defense match in his 100 day reign.

The majority of his reign has seen him go up against the likes of Humberto Carillo and Ricochet, two opponents that he easily handled, until he broke his nose while fighting Carillo.

However, he now has a tougher, more physically superior opponent in Damian Priest. It's safe to say that Sheamus will have to bring his all when he faces the Archer of Infamy in his next title defense.

Do you agree with Damian Priest's claim that Becky Lynch is the baddest WWE Superstar from Ireland? Who do you think will come out on top when the Archer of Infamy goes up against Sheamus for the United States Championship? Let us know in the comments section below!

