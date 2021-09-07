Current Champion tried to get a match against Triple H at WWE WrestleMania 37

Triple H is no stranger to WrestleMania matches and the most recent challenge came from current WWE United States Champion, Damian Priest. Priest jokingly put in a last-minute request to face the Cereberal Assassin.

Speaking with Metro, Damian Priest discussed joking around backstage and recalled challenging Triple H to a match at the grandest stage of them all.

"‘I make jokes from time to time. Like, hey, Mania – Hunter didn’t have a match, and that was the first time all these legends, none of them [on the show]. I was like, "I mean, did you bring your gear? Because you can have a match, I’m right here!” He started laughing and said, “You’re on a list of people that have asked me that”. I was like, I bet, I can imagine – he gets it all the time by guys being like, “Hey you wanna work? You wanna wrestle?”, said Damian Priest. [h/t Metro]

Triple H didn't have a match at WrestleMania 37, despite being heavily rumored to face AJ Styles. Here's why The Game turned down a match against the former WWE Champion.

Damian Priest had a big match at WWE WrestleMania 37

Damian Priest was a prominent part of this year's WrestleMania and made the most out of it. He tagged with Bad Bunny to take on the team of The Miz and John Morrison.

The former NXT North American Champion and Bad Bunny came out victorious. Bad Bunny pinned The Miz after connecting with a cross-body-electric chair combination.

While Bad Bunny went away on tour, Damian Priest was pushed heavily by WWE. Many fans see him as the next big star and he is already a favorite to win next year's WWE Royal Rumble. The biggest win of Priest's career came at WWE SummerSlam when he defeated Sheamus for the United States Championship.

Priest is still the reigning champion and he recently defended the United States Championship in a triple threat match against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. The Archer of Infamy scored a big win as he pinned The Scottish Warrior to successfully defend the title last week. He is now set to defend the title against Sheamus at Extreme Rules.

