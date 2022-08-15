"Incredibly special" - Damian Priest cannot wait for upcoming first-time-ever WWE spectacle (Exclusive)

Damian Priest believes WWE is set to create special moments that fans will remember forever at its next premium live event.

Clash at the Castle will take place in Cardiff, Wales, on September 3. The event is due to be the first major WWE show in the United Kingdom since SummerSlam 1992.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Liam Power during a recent trip to Wales, Priest outlined the importance of the upcoming spectacle:

“I’m super stoked for this event,” Priest said. “Right now is my first time in Wales and I’m having a blast. This place is awesome. In this business, the main goal is always to try to create something special for our fans and create moments and stuff that people remember. We all wanna be important. We all wanna do something memorable. This is one of those.” [0:59-1:27]

WWE has never held a Clash at the Castle event before. For that reason, the RAW Superstar expects the roster to be extra motivated to produce the best show they possibly can:

“For me, this is the first time ever, right?” Priest continued. “For us, for me, there’s only one chance at a first time. Everybody’s coming to deliver and knock it out the park and do something incredibly special for our fans. Being that it’s in this awesome town, this awesome city, it’s incredibly special for us. Being here now, just doing this, I’m even more so looking forward to it.” [1:28-1:59]

Damian Priest expects a “wild” show for WWE’s UK fans

The Principality Stadium will host the history-making Clash at the Castle event, which is expected to draw more than 70,000 fans.

With so much anticipation for the show, Damian Priest is sure that the United Kingdom crowd will not be left disappointed:

“We already knew it was special, we already knew it was a big deal,” Priest added. “Now, being here and seeing the sights, the castle, the bay, and just the people, there’s just something in the air here. It’s special. It really feels special. That day, a packed stadium, this is gonna be wild. It’s incredibly special and important for everybody. We’re coming to put on a performance that’s just going to be wild for our fans.” [1:59-2:35]

Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre in the Clash at the Castle main event. The show will also feature Alexa Bliss, Asuka & Bianca Belair vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY, and Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler.

