"I'd love to square off with him in the ring" - Current Champion wants to face Edge at WrestleMania

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has a new adversary lining up for him, this time in the form of current United States Champion Damian Priest.

The Ultimate Opportunist made his first appearance on RAW this week since the Royal Rumble. He stated that it was WrestleMania season and asked the locker room to step up and give him a credible opponent.

Speaking on WWE's the Bump, Damian Priest explained his tweet in response to the Rated R Superstar's segment on RAW. Priest mentioned that he had the utmost respect for the Hall of Famer, but he still wanted to face him at WrestleMania.

Here's what Damian Priest had to say:

"Live forever. That's been like my mantra. I want my name to live forever and I'm willing to do whatever it takes to achieve it. Beating him at WrestleMania seems right up there. I want to face him. I've said that for the longest time. He's mentored me, he's become a friend. But we know in this business, this is not a team sport. This is an individual business. So as much as I love Edge, respect him, I'd love to square off with him in the ring and prove what I can do." (from 1:02:50 onwards)

Edge main evented WrestleMania 37

The Rated R Superstar won the 2021 Royal Rumble match and challenged Roman Reigns to a match for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania.

Daniel Bryan was also inserted into the match, making it a triple threat. The three men went to war at the Showcase of Immortals, with Roman Reigns retaining his title when he stacked and pinned Bryan and Edge.

It will be interesting to see who steps up to accept The Ultimate Opportunist's challenge at WrestleMania 38.

