"I think he would fit right in" - Damian Priest wants rising WWE Superstar in The Judgment Day 

According to Damian Priest, The Judgment Day might not be done adding members to the group.

The Judgment Day currently consists of Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Rhea Ripley. However, there's a good chance that the trio will be recruiting to add more people to their faction in the months ahead.

Priest recently spoke with Cultaholic to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about adding to The Judgment Day stable, Priest revealed he'd love to add someone like Santos Escobar to the group:

"Yeah, definitely. Look, you've got Santos Escobar over there that I'm a big fan of, and I think he would fit right in with Judgment Day," Damian Priest said. "But yeah, there are definitely talents out there that are more than capable and fit the vibe of Judgement Day. So, yeah. Our doors are open. You know, it's just it's one of those situations that it has to make sense. We all have to agree on it the right person, right time, right place. So there's always a chance."

Damian Priest reveals that Triple H is a fan of The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day has had its up-and-downs since the faction was formed earlier this year.

Damian Priest revealed that while Triple H is a fan of the faction, it comes down to the trio to do their part and deliver on the process to help the group do well:

"It's one of those things that he could be a fan and everything, but we got to do our part. We have to deliver and I think right now we're firing on all cylinders," Damian Priest said. "I think things are going really well. We're at the top of our game, and, you know, we're getting opportunities, but we're smashing them. Obviously, it helps to work with guys like Rey and Edge. So, yeah, things are good. But again, it has to go with us doing our part. Triple H, obviously, is a hell of a leader, a crazy vision. He's so good at this business. But we have to do our part and so far, so good." [H/T: Fightful]

What do you make of Priest's comments? Would you like to see someone like Santos Escobar as part of The Judgment Day? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

