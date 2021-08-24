"I was freaking out" - Damian Priest on winning the United States title for the first time

There were many title changes at SummerSlam this year, but perhaps Damian Priest's first main roster WWE Championship meant the most.

Following his big win, Damian Priest spoke to Scott Fishman at the SummerSlam after-party to discuss various subjects. When asked about winning the United States Championship, Priest's response helped convey how much it meant to him.

"I was freaking out," Damian Priest said. "This is what I want. These are the moments that I need for me, for my career. The match was exactly what I thought it was gonna be, hard-hitting and physical. You can see it in my face that I'm lumped up. I wouldn't change anything for that feeling that I had at the end I seen people's positive emotions is being happy, which made me even more happy on top of the fact that I just won the United States Championship. One of the coolest nights in my life, man."

Damian Priest on the emotional feedback from the WWE Universe

Damian Priest was also asked about the moment he ripped the mask off of Sheamus in the closing moments of the match. Priest chalked it up to feeling the crowd as the match went along.

"A lot of it just comes when you feel what's happening," Damian Priest said. "He gave me a headbutt that left a welt on my face, and it was the mask that did it. So I was like, 'Yeah, I'm ripping this thing off.' But it was cool that even when I just grabbed it and the place erupted. And I was like, I love this. I love that we can just create so much emotion just on simple little things, and people can react positively, and it's my favorite part of what I do for a living, to be honest. Aside from the positive impact I could have on people inside the squared circle itself. Having that type of emotional feedback is it's priceless. I love it so much."

Did you enjoy Damian Priest's match with Sheamus at SummerSlam? Were you happy to see the title change? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit Scott Fishman with a link back to this article for the transcription.

