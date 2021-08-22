Damian Priest wins United States Title at WWE SummerSlam

Damian Priest claimed his first title on the main roster as he pinned Sheamus to become the new United States Champion at SummerSlam.

This was The Archers of Infamy's first major singles Title after winning the NXT North American Championship almost a year ago at TakeOver: XXX.

1 year ago, won the North American title



1 year later, wins United States title.



Well done Damian #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/UkmudGDgiz — 👑Adam Goldberg👑  (@adamgoldberg28) August 22, 2021

As the commentators pointed out, Sheamus faced his toughest opponent in a while in the form of Priest.

The Celtic Warrior tried his best to put the challenger during their match, but the Priest always bounced back. At one point, it looked as if Sheamus would make him tap out after he trapped Priest in a heel hook.

But Priest showed his resilience by snatching Sheamus' protective mask from his face that he has been wearing ever since he broke his nose in a match against Humberto Carrillo. Priest then clobbered the former WWE Champion with blows to break free of the submission.

It did not take long for Priest to hit Sheamus with The Reckoning and pinned him to win the US Title.

What's next for the new US Champion Damian Priest?

2021 has been a fairly momentous year for Damian Priest in WWE. First, he teamed up with Grammy award-winning artist Bad Bunny and defeated The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37, and now he is the brand new United States Champion.

Priest is charismatic and has what it takes to become one of the big faces of the company. But to do that, he has to make his mark gradually, and being a well-booked United States Champion would be the first step in the right direction.

The Archer Of Infamy has good chemistry with Sheamus, and it remains to be seen if the feud between the two stars will continue or whether he will be facing new opponents in the future.

Perhaps RAW Superstars like Humberto Carrillo and Ricochet will be allowed a fair shot at the US title now that Damian Priest is champion.

WWE is also slowly building up Keith Lee and both men have delivered incredible matches during their time in NXT.

What are your thoughts on Damian Priest becoming the new US Champion? Do you want to see his feud with Sheamus continue or face a new challenger? Leave your thoughts in the comments section.

Want to feel like a World Champion? Follow these steps, and you could feel just like The Nature Boy!

Edited by Alan John