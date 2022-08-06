Damian Priest believes WWE SmackDown Superstar would "totally fit" in The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day is potentially looking to recruit more WWE Superstars into their faction. Damian Priest recently stated that Raquel Rodriguez would be a good fit for the group.

Rodriguez was called up to the WWE main roster earlier this year and has been booked well on the blue brand. She is one of the more protected Superstars on the roster and even went toe-to-toe with 'Baddest Woman on The Planet' Ronda Rousey.

Speaking on WrestleTalk, Damian Priest shared his thoughts on The Judgment Day expanding and named some potential recruits off the top of his head. One of those names was Raquel Rodriguez:

"There’s many others. Raquel Gonzalez (Rodriguez) would totally fit. Obviously, there’s a relationship with Rhea, the two of them. Raquel – most people don’t know this, when I first started in NXT, she was the first one I became close with and friends with. The very first person who accepted me in the locker room, so she always has a place by my side, especially in The Judgment Day." [H/T: WrestleTalk]

The Judgment Day faced a setback at WWE SummerSlam

The Judgment Day went head-to-head with The Mysterios at WWE SummerSlam. Despite having the numbers advantage, The Judgment Day was taken aback by the returning Edge, who evened the odds by helping out the Mysterios.

Following his rather fiery return, Edge took to the mic on WWE RAW earlier this week and sent a bold message to the faction he built that eventually turned on him. The Rated-R Superstar minced no words as he vowed to end the Judgment Day:

"If you witness SummerSlam, you saw me pull myself out of the hell that you put me in and now it's time to kill what I created. Finn, Damian, Rhea - I am going to end Judgment Day," said Edge.

The Judgment Day has proven to usually be one step ahead of their opponents. Having a powerhouse like Raquel Rodriguez by their side can only benefit the faction. It remains to be seen where The Judgment Day goes from here.

