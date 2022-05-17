Damien Priest reveals how the idea of a stable with Edge came up

Damien Priest has revealed how he started working with Edge and came up with the idea of forming a stable.

Priest and Edge formed a partnership in the aftermath of the seven-time World Champion's match against AJ Styles at this year’s WrestleMania. Naming the stable Judgment Day, the now three-person stable exudes a dark/gothic vibe.

Speaking to Military News ahead of tonight's Monday Night RAW in Norfolk, VA, Priest spoke about talking to The Rated-R Superstar years before joining him on screen and his desire to work with the Hall of Famer:

“It’s funny, since my time in NXT, Edge and I have had conversations about getting together and doing some business together. We have a lot of similarities and I have been very open about how many people and idols I look up to and Edge is clearly one of them. Everything has to do with timing. I kept pushing through. Every time we speak I would say, hey by the way, if you ever want to do stuff. (...) I text him all the time for advice or call him and he is very cool for me to throw ideas at him and give me his opinion.” (H/T: Wrestlingheadlines.com)

The stable is now home to three as Rhea Ripley shockingly joined at WrestleMania Backlash, helping the Ultimate Opportunist win his rematch against Styles.

Damien Priest shares his memories of Scott Hall

In the same interview with Military News, Damien Priest shared his memories of the late great Scott Hall.

The former United States Champion has previouly stated that Hall is his idol. He has also adopted the Hall of Famer's finishing move, the Razor's Edge.

Talking about how The Bad Guy inspired him and his meetings with the legend, Priest said:

"For me to show emotions in public, that is a big deal for me and Scott got me to do that. He is one of those that you idolize and look up to and then you find out, wow, you are that cool. He gave me advice, he was cool and joking around with me from the moment we met, and he had no reason to be. It’s just who he is and the time I got to spend with him I will cherish forever." this quote requires no h/t

The former NXT North American Champion also recalled the time he asked for Scott's help at the WWE Performance Center and even asked to use some of his moves and character. The man also known as Razor Ramon was always open to helping and lending character traits to Damien Priest.

Scott Hall passed away on March 14 this year due to complications from a previous surgery.

