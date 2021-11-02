[PHOTO] WWE Superstar Damien Priest shows off his wounds following brutal NODQ match on RAW

Damian Priest recently took to Twitter to show off his battle wounds from the brutal No DQ match on WWE RAW.

Priest has recently been engaged in a vicious feud with T-BAR on WWE RAW. This week saw both Priest and T-BAR push each other to the limit in a No DQ match. At one point, Priest was tied to the ropes and attacked mercilessly with a kendo stick until the weapon broke into two halves. The bout eventually ended with Priest putting his opponent through a table to secure his victory on RAW.

The Archer of Infamy confidently demanded that his fellow competitors "bring it" in his recent Twitter post. Since there is graphic imagery in the picture, you can view it by clicking HERE.

The beatdown left gruesome scars on Priest's body. WWE shared a backstage picture of the champion following the match, and it is safe to say that Priest is proud to show off his scars.

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw .@ArcherofInfamy feels the punishment in this #NoDQMatch at the hands of @TBARRETRIBUTION! .@ArcherofInfamy feels the punishment in this #NoDQMatch at the hands of @TBARRETRIBUTION!#WWERaw https://t.co/XU682HzBoC

Priest is now expected to turn his attention towards his next challenger.

What's next for Damien Priest on WWE RAW?

Damian Priest did not have much time to celebrate his victory over T-Bar as he was interrupted by Apollo Crews. The former Intercontinental champion and his ally, Commander Azeez, moved to RAW as part of the WWE Draft 2021 last month.

Crews wasted no time in declaring that he has his sights set on Priest's gold. During a backstage interview, the United States Champion admitted that he is excited to face new superstars on RAW and is looking forward to another title defense.

It will be a different challenge for Priest as Apollo Crews heavily relies on crucial interference from Commander Azeez during his high-stakes matches.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Will we see Damien Priest and Apollo Crews engage in a memorable title feud on WWE RAW moving forward?

Did you know another former WWE star was considered to play 'fake Undertaker'? Find out right here.

Edited by Arjun

LIVE POLL Q. Who should challenge Damien Priest for the title next? T-BAR Apollo Crews 4 votes so far