WWE RAW Flops and Hits: Kevin Owens gets a big reason to turn heel, fan-favorite superstar finally enters the title picture (November 1, 2021)

WWE RAW had a solid show planned for this week. There were very few questionable moments on the show, with the episode featuring the right mix of top WWE Superstars and budding talents taking turns to impress viewers.

The Red brand undoubtedly needed to look strong in the weeks leading up to the Survivor Series pay-per-view, and the creative team has done well in reviving the credibility of the Monday night show since the Draft came into effect.

Here, we look at the biggest flops and hits on WWE RAW this week. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Hit on WWE RAW: Kevin Owens in the main event, potential heel turn on cards?

Kevin Owens’ booking on SmackDown over the last few months has been appalling. Fans desperately wanted the former world champion to be involved in compelling narratives, and it appears that the creative team has finally seen the light.

Last week, KO stole the show in the Ladder Match to determine the next contender for Big E’s WWE Championship. This week, he returned to compete in the main event against the reigning champion himself.

Before his match, Seth Rollins had approached Owens backstage and offered help. The Visionary said that he would help KO win the match against Big E, and then when he wins the WWE Championship, Owens can have the first shot at the title.

Kevin Owens refused the offer and went to the ring to face Big E with a determined look on his face. Both superstars then faced each other in a well-balanced encounter that allowed them to bring their absolute best inside the squared circle on WWE RAW. KO and Big E relied on devastating maneuvers to establish their dominance as they unleashed hell in the main event.

Seth Rollins also wanted to make his presence known, and he walked out right in between the main event, but he confined himself to the commentary desk. Back inside the ring, Owens was in complete control of the match as he skilfully fought against each of Big E’s planned attacks.

The WWE Champion finally managed to overturn the equation at one point, but Rollins hit him with a cheap shot. Owens saw the opportunity to pick up a big win on WWE RAW and went for it. However, Big E eventually used a roll-up pinfall to secure his victory.

It can be argued that the roll-up pinfall was both underwhelming and boring because we see it way too often on the show. But the events that followed weren’t that bad. Owens took the microphone and blamed Rollins for everything before challenging him to a match next week on WWE RAW. He then tried to apologize to Big E, but the latter reciprocated with a Big Ending instead.

Owens tried to do the right thing, but we could see him seething in anger after Big E’s unexpected response. It is also safe to say that we saw glimpses of an opportunistic KO, and he now has enough ammo to fuel his heel turn on WWE RAW.

While Owens has been nothing short of brilliant as a babyface, his booking went completely downhill after his feuds with Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on SmackDown.

Before moving to the Red brand, Owens was taking punishment at the hands of Happy Corbin of all people. He made a much-needed move to WWE RAW, where he can now finally turn into a heel. KO is a brilliant performer who can play both a hero and villain while putting up an extremely convincing performance in both those personas.

But as a heel, he is unbeatable on the microphone, and WWE RAW needs that kind of entertainment at the moment. Moreover, this booking might be the company's one chance at keeping him from moving on to AEW once his contract expires in January.

Edited by Kaushik Das