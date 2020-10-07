Damien Sandow reveals the reason behind his failed MITB cash-in

Former WWE Superstar Aron Stevens aka Damien Sandow was recently a guest on the WrestlingINC Daily podcast. During the interview, Sandow opened up about his failed Money In The Bank contract cash-in.

Damien Sandow opens up about his failed MITB cash-in

Sandow won the MITB contract at the 2013 Money In The Bank PPV in a match that also involved Cesaro, Cody Rhodes, Fandango, Jack Swagger, Dean Ambrose and Wade Barrett. Sandow tried to cash-in his MITB contract later that year on an episode of RAW in October on John Cena. Unfortunately for Sandow, he failed to pin Cena and his career never really hit those heights again.

Speaking about his failed Money In The Bank cash-in, Sandow revealed why it had been booked in the first place and went on the talk about how the Mizdow character happened:

Yeah, I wasn't wasn't happy about it, but I talked to a very high-ranking official, not Vince, but in the family. And pretty much, 'look, we're going up against Monday Night Football and the World Series. We need this. You have three segments.' OK, so I knew what I had to do. In the long term, I was frustrated, but in the immediate, I had to worry about going on TV and get the ratings up, and we did.

Point-blank, we did, and to me, it was past that what they did because you come back, everyone's hugging you, saying what a great job you did and then two weeks later, there's nothing for you. That was just like, 'OK, whatever.' So yeah, I was a little bit upset about it, but then you're dressing up as someone new every week.

I said, OK, you know what, if this is what I'm going to do, they usually give guys that and guys do it as a punishment. I'm like no, if I'm going to be Davy Crockett, you're going to give me Davy Crockett music, and if I'm going to be an interpretive dancer, go get me a onesie flesh-colored leotard. Let's do it right. So that is the way Damien Mizdow happened. H/T: WrestlingINC

Damien Sandow went on to be released from WWE in 2016. He later signed for Impact Wrestling. Sandow is currently the head booker for Championship Wrestling from Hollywood.