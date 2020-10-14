Damien Sandow reveals what WWE really thinks of the fans' opinions

Aron Stevens, formerly known as Damien Sandow during his time in WWE, was recently interviewed by The Wrestling Inc Podcast, talked about various aspects of the wrestling business and how he is a head-booker for Championship Wrestling from Hollywood.

Damien Sandow on how the WWE officials think differently from the fans

Former WWE Superstar Damien Sandow talked about how he is currently a head-booker in a company for the first time in his career. Damien Sandow went on to add that during his time in WWE, he was working with some of the smartest names, not only in WWE, but the wrestling industry as a whole like Paul Heyman.

"Yeah, first time ever, and it's weird. I've been very very lucky, and I didn't realize this, in that for years, I was around some of the smartest people in the business, Jim Cornette, Paul Heyman, Danny Davis, Tom Prichard, Rip Rogers [and] Dutch Mantell, who's just brilliant."

"I try to treat talent with respect, number one, first and foremost because I know what I didn't like. WWE is a very big company, so you can't fault them for this. They cannot give every single talent individual attention. They can't.

Damien Sandow talked about how in WWE the focus for the bookers were on a few top guys and not all the wrestlers together. Damien Sandow went on to talk about how the fans liked certain wrestlers, and during his time in the company, he was one of the most over wrestlers in the company, but it was possible the WWE boardroom did not see Damien Sandow in that same manner.

"They have to focus on the guys that they want to be the top guys because whoever is the top guy there is someone that they want to be, and by 'they', I mean one person or two or three people. And it's that simple, and it does work like that regardless of fan response or anything else, but as a wrestler, I was always like, 'oh, fan response wise, I'm here.' And maybe in a corporate boardroom, they didn't see it like that."

"Maybe they had, from a the business end of things, they wanted to go with somebody for marketing purposes or whatever. That's just that machine, and it doesn't make it right or wrong, which is why I've never really buried them because you know what? WWE's a certain kind of machine, and I played in that sandbox and then I did try to make the most of my time."