"Damn Melo Slipped" - WWE Universe reacts to rare botch in NXT Stand & Deliver main event

Carmela Hayes and Bron Breakker headlined this year's WWE NXT Stand & Deliver, but there were some uncharacteristic botches throughout the match.

Hayes has become a safe pair of hands throughout his time in NXT, but surprisingly he was the man responsible for the botch when he slipped as he looked to springboard in the opening exchanges of the match.

The two men recovered quickly and continued the match, but it was clear that this was a confidence hit for both men after a night that had already seen several botches in the women's championship ladder match.

Several fans have reacted to the botch online, with many surprised that Melo was the one responsible since botches are rare in WWE NXT.

Other fans were unsure if it was actually a botch since the two men were able to work it into the match so well and were able to recover and continue.

Mikey Bats @MikeJBknows Oh damn Carmelo Hayes slipped trying to do a springboard move. Unsure if that was a legit botch or not. #StandandDeliver Oh damn Carmelo Hayes slipped trying to do a springboard move. Unsure if that was a legit botch or not. #StandandDeliver

Aaron Martin @BroGod4Life #StandandDeliver What a way for Carmelo Hayes to botch it and then try it again that didn't effect Bron Breakker it was funny according to Trick Williams after Bron mock Melo #NXTTitle What a way for Carmelo Hayes to botch it and then try it again that didn't effect Bron Breakker it was funny according to Trick Williams after Bron mock Melo #NXTTitle #StandandDeliver

Despite the error, the two men still put on a worthy main event match, and Carmelo Hayes picked up the win after some interference from Trick Williams.

