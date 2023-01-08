Dan Severn says WWE could have used him "a whole lot better" during his time in the company (Exclusive)

Dan Severn recently spoke about how he wished WWE had utilized him better during his brief time in the promotion in the Attitude Era.

One of the biggest names from MMA and UFC to venture into pro wrestling, Severn made his WWE debut in 1998. Though it looked like he could break out as a major star, creative disagreements with the promotion led to his unexpected departure in 1999 after he requested his release.

The promotion wanted Dan Severn to become a disciple of The Undertaker and join his Ministry of Darkness stable. However, Severn declined the pitch, soon after which he was on his way out of WWE.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Dan Severn revealed he rarely had interactions with Vince McMahon during his time in the company. The UFC legend also added that he wished the global juggernaut had used him "a whole lot better" than they did.

Furthermore, Severn recalled how he usually drove and stayed by himself since he was the "new kid on the block" in the company.

"I really didn't have many interactions with him. Part of it was I would have thought WWE/WWF would have used me a whole lot better. But I think because I was so early on...believe it or not, I'm rather a very quiet person because when I got into a place like that, I sit back because there's good and bad everywhere. I'm the brand new kid on the block with this new company, so I was sitting back, I drove by myself, stayed by myself," said Dan Severn. (8:37 - 9:12)

Check out the full video below:

Dan Severn on possible Hall of Fame induction in WWE

During the same interview, Severn also shared his thoughts on possibly being inducted into WWE's Hall of Fame sometime down the line.

Though Dan Severn didn't outright say he wasn't interested, he made it clear that he never pursued any Hall of Fame in his career and was focused on fulfilling his goals.

"Well, I mean honestly, I have never pursued any Hall of Fame. It's just different companies, organizations, just recognize me for whatever I have done and I kind of thank them and move on because I don't just stand here and beat my chest like, 'Look at me, look at me,' because I go out to the next goal," said Dan Severn.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Dan Severn wearing the UFC Superfight title on WWE Monday Night Raw in the 90's. Dan Severn wearing the UFC Superfight title on WWE Monday Night Raw in the 90's. https://t.co/J5ooo0fwj7

Considering just how accomplished of an athlete Severn is, it's safe to assume a Hall of Fame induction for him is just a matter of time.

Do you think WWE should have booked Dan Severn much better during his time with the promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Poll : 0 votes