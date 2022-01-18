Female WWE Superstar claims she can defeat Omos

WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke believes she can defeat Omos in a singles contest.

Dana has been in a cold war with The RAW Superstar for a couple of weeks now. Last week on RAW, Dana's newfound best friend Reggie ran into the powerhouse backstage. The latter picked Reggie up, pressed him against a wall and yelled at him before Dana Brooke screamed at him to put her friend down.

Omos has been on an unstoppable run since he split up with AJ Styles back in December. But Dana Brooke thinks she can halt the momentum of the former RAW Tag Team Champion, and she took to Twitter to answer WWE's question about who can defeat Omos.

Reggie was in action this week on RAW against The Giant, but he was defeated within 30 seconds. Before the match got underway, R-Truth, Akira Tozawa and Tamina rushed to the ring to chase 24/7 champion Dana Brooke but the powerhouse took out Tozawa and Truth before scaring Tamina away.

2022 could be a breakout year for Omos in WWE

2021 was one of the best years of Omos' life. The former NXT Star paired with AJ Styles and decimated everyone who came in his path.

However, the duo split at the end of last year after the powerhouse turned on The Phenomenal One. It was later reported that the company sped up the split due to big plans they have in mind for the giant.

Since then, the former basketball player has been involved in three singles matches, including one against his former partner. The powerhouse's limited time in the ring has earned him praise from veterans like The Undertaker, who lavished huge praise on the superstar.

“There won't be another Andre but this guy is as close as we've come. And that's a big statement.”

The RAW Superstar will have the opportunity of a lifetime at WWE's upcoming Premium Live Event Royal Rumble as he enters looking for a chance to main-event WrestleMania 38.

