"I can't wait" - Dana Brooke comments on WWE Legend's Royal Rumble return

Dana Brooke has shared her thoughts on WWE Legend Summer Rae returning to the company.

Summer Rae will make her in-ring return at the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event as an entrant in the 30-woman over-the-top elimination match. This will be the first time that she'll be competing in the prestigious bout.

During a recent interview with Matthew Connell of Alternative Sport, Dana Brooke stated that she couldn't wait for Summer Rae to come back.

"With Summer Rae coming back, when I began Summer was on the main roster and her and I were like two peas in a pod. We would drive together and just like anything, anything, you know, you leave one thing you try and go and find your other path. And she did just that, but we would keep in contact here and there. And then the moment I found out she was entering the Royal Rumble, I texted her, I was like, 'Oh my God, it's Summer time'. I can't wait for her to come back," said Brooke.

Dana Brooke wants to face Charlotte Flair in the Women's Royal Rumble Match

Dana Brooke isn't the only singles champion that'll be competing in the Women's Rumble match. WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair will also participate in the bout.

When asked who she would love to face and see coming down the ramp towards her when the clock strikes zero, Brooke had only one response:

"Honestly, Charlotte Flair, I feel as though Charlotte and our business is not done yet. I started my career with Charlotte tagging being her protege. Her bossing me around, me taking commands from her and then just kind of up and leaving me and then degrading me and belittling me. (...) I definitely would absolutely love to stand face to face with her and show you that I'm possible of doing anything and also not only being the 24/7 champion, but going after her for her title as well," said Brooke.

Since Dana is the 24/7 Champion, it's possible that she could defend her title during the Women's Rumble match. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

