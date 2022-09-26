"Did it just for you" - Former male WWE star congratulates Dana Brooke for completing a "69 days" achievement, Brooke responds

According to WWE's official website, Dana Brooke has held the 24/7 Championship for 69 days. In reaction, former star Mojo Rawley took to Twitter to congratulate her.

However, as per the 24/7 Championship Wikipedia page, Brooke recently won the title at a WWE Live Event in Vancouver on the 24th of September.

Taking to Twitter, Rawley shared a screengrab from WWE.com and sent a congratulatory message to Brooke:

"Congrats @DanaBrookeWWE. Making me so proud." wrote Rawley

Check out Rawley's tweet below:

Additionally, Brooke responded to the 36-year-old with the following message:

"Did it just for you hahahaha"

Check out Dana Brooke's response below:

During his time in WWE, Rawley captured the 24/7 Championship on seven different occasions as well.

In 2021, he was released from the company after 10 months of inactivity. Since his departure from WWE, the real-life Dean Muhtadi has not stepped foot inside the squared circle.

The 24/7 Championship was recently defended by Dana Brooke on Main Event

Following recent rumors, there have been talks of the WWE 24/7 Championship being retired by Triple H.

However, during a recent edition of Main Event, the title reappeared as Dana Brooke competed in singles competition against Tamina. The two women faced each other in a non-title bout.

Interestingly enough, WWE also acknowledged the 24/7 Championship during a recent house show. Nikki A.S.H. won the title on September 10th by beating Brooke and Tamina in a Triple Threat Match. This led to Brooke challenging A.S.H. for the title at the September 24th house show in Vancouver, Canada.

The champ was pinned by the referee of the match, Daphne LaShaunn. Shortly after, Nikki won the title back before Brooke eventually walked out of the arena by regaining the belt.

By the looks of it, WWE is still keen on promoting the 24/7 Championship and the shenanigans surrounding the title.

