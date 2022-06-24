Dana Brooke regains WWE 24/7 Championship

WWE Superstar Dana Brooke has once again regained the WWE 24/7 Championship.

Brooke has featured heavily in segments surrounding the 24/7 title in recent weeks, and even earned herself an upset victory over Becky Lynch. Despite this recent streak, Brooke's luck ran out at the latest WWE Main Event taping as she was pinned by Doudrop. The Scottish-born star hit a huge splash to end Brooke's title run while also marking Doudrop's first taste of gold in WWE.

However, Brooke still managed to leave the segment with the title in her possession. As the new champion Doudrop celebrated alongside her partner Nikki A.S.H, the 24/7 Championship division stormed the ring and chaos ensued.

During the confusion, multiple title changes occurred, including yet another reign for R-Truth and a victory for Nikki A.S.H. At the end of the segment, Brooke was able to gain advantage, take the title back, and slip away.

WWE @WWE Chaos breaks out on WWE Main Event, resulting in multiple title changes following @DoudropWWE ’s victory over @DanaBrookeWWE to win the #247Title Chaos breaks out on WWE Main Event, resulting in multiple title changes following @DoudropWWE’s victory over @DanaBrookeWWE to win the #247Title! https://t.co/ZFkHVD0z2Z

What has Dana Brooke been up to on WWE TV?

Dana Brooke has been heavily involved in the 24/7 Championship picture for some months now on WWE RAW.

She has captured the title on multiple occasions and earned victories over the likes of Becky Lynch, Nikki A.S.H, and Tamina Snuka. She also holds victories over male competitors like Reggie and Akira Tozawa.

She even featured as part of a wedding angle alongside Snuka, Reggie, and Tozawa, which also revolved around the championship. In the angle, Brooke and Snuka married Reggie and Tozawa, with R-Truth around to do the officiating.

Despite fans being divided over the 24/7 Championship segments, they do undeniably bring moments filled with entertainment. It will be interesting to see where Brooke's 24/7 title run leads and how much more chaos and entertaimnent it brings to WWE programming.

A former Royal Rumble winner says he got screwed like Johnny Depp. More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you enjoy the 24/7 Title segments? Yes No 18 votes so far