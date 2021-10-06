"Once you entertain a clown you become one" - Dana Brooke responds to criticism on WWE RAW

Dana Brooke was buried on commentary last night by Corey Graves, and she seemingly responded to him on her Instagram story.

It wasn't a good night for Brooke, who appeared on WWE RAW for the first time since Mandy Rose was moved to NXT. She had a short match with Shayna Baszler and found herself unknowingly on the receiving end of a brutal burial by Graves.

She took to Instagram this morning to seemingly respond to Graves' commentary, posting the following message to her stories:

"You cannot entertain everything regardless if its indirect or direct! Let people do what they do best. Talk! Y’all act like y’all gone die because somebody said something about you. It is not that deep! You cannot stop and throw stones at every dog that barks. Once you entertain a clown, you become one [woman waving emoji] You the clown [clown emoji] I’m the queen [queen emoji] I keep pushing [through]! Watch me work," Dana Brooke posted in her Instagram stories.

What did Corey Graves say about Dana Brooke on WWE RAW?

Regarding what Corey Graves actually said on commentary last night during Dana Brooke's match on WWE RAW, it was certainly something that came out of left field.

"I’m all for giving people time to develop, giving people time to realize their potential, but on a long enough timeline, you gotta cut your losses. Dana Brooke has not accomplished much of anything," Corey Graves said at the beginning of the match.

Later in the match, Graves elaborated on his comments, stating:

"You can give me a chest full of tools, that doesn’t mean I can build you a house, okay? It’s a matter of putting things together, and Dana Brooke, in my opinion, hasn’t exactly done that. Shayna Baszler, however, looks more and more vicious than ever and I love it."

While a lot of heat is being put on Graves through social media, it's a known fact that Vince McMahon is always in the ears of the commentators on WWE RAW. He is feeding them lines and telling them what to say. It wouldn't come as a surprise if Vince McMahon himself fed those lines to Corey Graves last night on commentary.

Although we may never know for sure, you have to believe that Graves didn't go into business for himself to openly bury a talent in the ring without being instructed to do so.

Also Read

Did Corey Graves' commentary last night on WWE RAW catch you off guard? If you were in Dana Brooke's shoes, how would you feel? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Arjun