Dana Brooke sends a bold message on social media ahead of her match against former champion

Dana Brooke took to social media to send a bold message ahead of her match against Cora Jade on next week's episode of WWE NXT.

Brooke recently returned to NXT, entering a Women's Battle Royal to determine the No.1-contender for Tiffany Stratton's NXT Women's Championship. The match was won by Thea Hail.

On this week's episode of NXT, Brooke was interrupted by Jade during a backstage interview. The 22-year-old star ended up slapping Brooke to set up a match between the two:

"I WAS MADE FOR THIS! Love me, hate me, YOU AINT ME!! I know what I am capable of, I have done everything possibly asked of me but it’s time to tap into the untapped potential that I know I have! This video shows many dominating moments from beginning to end… & I’m ready to go back to my roots and dig deep to show YOU ALL what I AM CAPABLE OF! Who’s ready for the journey & rebirth ?" wrote Brooke.

Check out Dana Brooke's Instagram post:

How did Dana Brooke react after being slapped by Cora Jade?

Following Cora Jade's actions against Dana Brooke, the latter took to social media to send a message.

Brooke, who has been a regular on the main roster, wasn't a fan of Jade slapping her on NXT. Taking to Twitter, she sent the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion a warning. Brooke wrote:

"Don’t worry been slapped a few times in my career… she will get hers!!!"

In recent weeks, Brooke wasn't the only main roster superstar to appear on NXT. Alongside the former 24/7 Champion, Baron Corbin and Mustafa Ali have appeared on NXT.

Corbin is set to challenge Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins is set to defend the World Heavyweight Title against Bron Breakker after accepting his challenge on this week's NXT.

Are you happy with Dana Brooke returning to NXT? Sound off in the comments

Poll : 0 votes