Dana Brooke sent out a heartfelt message to 34-year-old star on social media

WWE star Dana Brooke recently sent out a heartwarming message to her husband and boxing star, Ulysses, on his birthday.

On the November 22 episode of Monday Night RAW, Dana won the 24/7 Championship for the very first time by pinning Cedric Alexander. On December 8th, Brooke successfully defended her title against Tamina. Dana eventually lost the title on 22nd November 2022 to Nikki Cross.

Taking to social media, Brooke uploaded a photo of herself alongside her real-life partner, as she mentioned how grateful she is for having him in her life.

Dana wrote:

"Happy Birthday. You will never ever imagine how much I love you & extremely grateful you are my person & my life! I LOVE YOU."

Check out a screengrab of Dana Brooke's Instagram story below:

Dana Brooke shared her feelings about winning the 24/7 Championship

Dana Brooke mentioned how blessed she felt after winning the 24/7 championship.

While speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Brooke mentioned that winning the 24/7 title was a blessing and an honor for her and that she holds the title very close to her heart.

Brooke detailed:

"So this year has been truly phenomenal. I won the 24/7 Title. I thought that was a blessing and an honor, and I held that title very close to my heart because that's how I try to live my life every single day as a champion 24/7, from the moment I wake up to the moment and the moment I go to sleep."

She further discussed that she has had many opportunities throughout her career, including comic roles, serious roles, and even being part of tag teams.

"And during my career, I have been blessed with many, many opportunities, whether it be a comic role, serious, tag team, this and that. I have been given the opportunity to do many, many things," said Dana Brooke.

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Dana in the near future.

