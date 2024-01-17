Dana Brooke spotted training with 54-year-old WWE legend after TNA debut [Photos]

The former WWE Superstar Ash By Elegance (FKA Dana Brooke) made her TNA Wrestling debut this past weekend and was recently spotted at a training facility with a 54-year-old veteran.

The legend in question is Gangrel, best known for his dark persona and being the leader of the popular The Brood stable alongside the current AEW stars Adam Copeland and Christian Cage.

The 54-year-old legend also made a surprise appearance alongside The Hardys (Jeff Hardy & Matt Hardy) on an episode of AEW Rampage in 2022. The ex-Broodmaster has found a new calling, teaching aspiring wrestlers how to unleash their fury in the ring at Coastal Championship Wrestling as the head trainer.

Brooke was released from the Stamford-based company in September 2023 alongside several other superstars. Following a four-month hiatus, she returned to pro wrestling at the TNA's Hard to Kill PPV on January 13 and goes by the name Ash by Elegance.

Coastal Championship Wrestling's Twitter account pulled back the curtain, revealing Ash in a training session under the watchful eye of the legendary Gangrel.

"Omg thank you for having me again and teaching me some new fun exciting finishers 😉 !! I’ll be back soon," Brooke replied.

Check out the former WWE star's tweet and photos below:

Expand Tweet

Former WWE star Dana Brooke reflected upon her wrestling career

World Wrestling Entertainment signed Brooke in 2013 on the NXT brand and the star made her main roster debut in just three years. She has also won the 24/7 Championship fifteen times during her ten-year stint with the WWE.

Speaking to the fans on a recent Q&A session, the 35-year-old female star opened up about the opportunity to travel across places and meet amazing people during live shows and events.

The current TNA star also felt grateful for the overall journey with the Stamford-based promotion and was glad to inspire many lives.

"I have got to meet so many amazing people! I have been able to travel and see the world! I have been able to have a platform to inspire & motivate others! I never thought I would have an action figure and I have two! Been in many video games.. life has been truly amazing!" said Brooke.

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Only time will tell how TNA Wrestling books Ash by Elegance as fans await her for her in-ring debut outside of World Wrestling Entertainment.

What did you think of Dana Brooke training with WWE legend Gangrel? Sound off in the comments section below.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here