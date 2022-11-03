Dana Brooke wants to make creative change to WWE’s 24/7 Championship

Dana Brooke wants to create change for the WWE Women's division.

Brooke captured the WWE 24/7 Championship for the first time back in November of last year and has held the title for the majority of the time since. Since Triple H's takeover on the creative side of WWE, the title has taken a backseat and hasn't been defended on RAW or SmackDown in months.

The RAW Superstar recently sat down with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about the possibility of changing the 24/7 Championship to an Intercontinental title for women, Brooke said she's been thinking about exactly this and thinks it would be a great thing for WWE.

"You know what’s crazy? You took the thought out of my head. I've been wanting to transition the 24/7 Title into an IC Title," Dana Brooke revealed. "I think it would be amazing. We're building a roster. We have amazing women on the roster. With everyone coming back, why not? We have the tag team titles, but not everyone is teamed up." [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

Dana Brooke believes a women's Intercontinental Championship would help with storylines for the division

Brooke believes that by adding another singles title for the women, it would help create new stories and would allow the division to have more things to do.

It's clear at the end of the day that Brooke is looking for ways to help enhance the overall WWE Women's Division.

"You have the storylines that are going for the women's title, but the rest are just little stories within the mix," Dana Brooke continued. "Why not go for an IC Title? This way, it's not secondary. It's just another thing to pour your heart and soul in and have that title and be given that opportunity and enhance the women's division.” [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

What do you make of Dana Brooke's comments? Would you like to see WWE transition from the 24/7 Championship to something like the Intercontinental title for the women?

