Dana Warrior had too much power in WWE, former writer says

Former WWE writer Chris DeJoseph recently gave his thoughts on Dana Warrior's past role with the company.

Warrior was a WWE ambassador for several years before working as a creative team member between 2019 and 2022. She was also part of the community outreach team before being released in 2023.

DeJoseph, also known to fans as former on-screen personality Big D*ck Johnson, worked alongside Warrior on the writing team in late 2019 and early 2020. On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, he questioned why WWE's higher-ups gave Warrior so much power behind the scenes:

"I thought there were people that were employed there at the time that were not to the level that they should be, specifically Dana Warrior," DeJoseph said. "I think she was like a courtesy hire. She had too much power, in my opinion, to have any opinion at all. It's not like her writing was great or her producing was great. It wasn't, but she was there. She had quite a bit of power and I didn't like that at all." [50:12 – 50:53]

DeJoseph's "courtesy hire" comment refers to Dana Warrior's marriage to wrestling legend The Ultimate Warrior. In 2014, the former WWE Champion passed away at the age of 54 three days after being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Chris DeJoseph compares Dana Warrior to new AEW writer

In February, AEW hired former WWE writer Jan Pepperman as the company's new Vice President of Content Development.

Chris DeJoseph enjoyed working with Pepperman in WWE and felt she made a greater contribution than Warrior:

"I'm not saying that I didn't support women there because there were a lot of women, like Jan, who is now in AEW, that is a talented girl. She is a star (...) I didn't think that Dana really was a very good star." [50:56 – 51:15]

DeJoseph also disclosed details about Vince McMahon's poor timekeeping and bad ideas in WWE.

What did you make of The Ultimate Warrior's wife joining the WWE creative team? Let us know in the comments section.

Please credit the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use Chris DeJoseph's quotes from this article.

Poll : Do you think WWE storylines have improved since Triple H replaced Vince McMahon in 2022? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion