Ex-WWE personality confirms he left due to Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon oversaw WWE's creative direction for four decades before being replaced by his son-in-law Triple H in July 2022. In a recent interview, former WWE creative team member Chris DeJoseph disclosed details about McMahon's role in his departure.

In May 2020, DeJoseph left his position as SmackDown's lead writer just five months after returning to the company. He is also known to wrestling fans as Big D*ck Johnson, a sporadic on-screen character on WWE television in the mid-2000s.

It is well known that McMahon often made writers wait until the early hours of the morning to discuss storyline ideas. On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, DeJoseph confirmed that McMahon's poor timekeeping and bad suggestions contributed to his exit:

"One hundred percent it was [due to Vince McMahon]. His whims and his ideas. I think this is probably why we broke up the first time, is that he's stuck in his ways and he's gonna want his way. I didn't agree with a lot of things. I also felt like being at the office at three o'clock in the morning waiting for the guy to get back from his bl*wjob or whatever the heck he's doing is not really respectful to his employees. I should have known better." [51:53 – 52:44]

DeJoseph also revealed that McMahon sometimes asked him how to spell "weird" sexual words and phrases.

Chris DeJoseph addresses Vince McMahon allegations

On January 25, former WWE employee Janel Grant alleged in a lawsuit that Vince McMahon sexually assaulted and trafficked her between 2019 and 2022. The 78-year-old denied the accusations before resigning from his positions at WWE and TKO.

Chris DeJoseph was not aware of Grant's situation while he worked for WWE, but he knows of other behind-the-scenes incidents involving McMahon:

"I don't know about that specific lady, I don't know that lady, but I know about other people." [53:17 – 53:22]

In the same interview, DeJoseph opened up about the time McMahon was accused of sexual misconduct by a tanning bar worker in 2006.

