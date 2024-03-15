Vince McMahon asked for help with spelling "weird" words, former WWE writer says

Former WWE creative team member Chris DeJoseph recently recalled how Vince McMahon sometimes asked for assistance on how to spell sexual words and phrases.

Janel Grant, a WWE employee between 2019 and 2022, filed a lawsuit against McMahon on January 25. She alleged that the former WWE Executive Chairman "expected and directed" her to have sex with him and other men.

DeJoseph, also known as Big D*ck Johnson when he appeared on WWE television, opened up on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast about McMahon's requests:

"You always kinda knew it, you know? You didn't really know what he was doing, but you knew that he was kinda creepy. There would be times I would be next to him doing a rehearsal for a segment, and he'd be like, 'How do you spell org*sm? How do you spell romantic rendezvous?' I'm like, 'What?!' Really weird stuff." [25:58 – 26:33]

DeJoseph said he helped Vince McMahon with spellings but did not know why his former boss was using those words.

How Vince McMahon reacted to Janel Grant's lawsuit

Shortly after Janel Grant's allegations went public, Vince McMahon issued a response to DEADLINE via a spokesperson. The statement claimed Grant's lawsuit is "replete with lies" containing "obscene made-up instances that never occurred".

Amid widespread scrutiny, McMahon resigned as a board member of WWE's parent company TKO Group Holdings, Inc. WWE President Nick Khan later sent a message to staff about the 78-year-old's departure:

"I wanted to inform you that Vince McMahon has tendered his resignation from his positions as TKO Executive Chairman and on the TKO Board of Directors. He will no longer have a role with TKO Group Holdings or WWE."

The lawsuit was released two days before the 2024 Royal Rumble. A major WWE sponsor, Slim Jim, initially pulled out of the event before resuming its sponsorship following McMahon's resignation.

