Has WWE’s official Royal Rumble sponsor backed out of their deal for good? All the details we know so far 

WWE is set to host the Royal Rumble this Saturday. Given the premium live event will be the promotion's first this year, they would want to do everything in their power to ensure things are carried out smoothly. However, days before the event could take place, WWE has already faced a major setback.

Before the 2024 Royal Rumble could commence, the PLE's official sponsor, Slim Jim, backed out of their sponsorship deal. This decision by the company came after former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was recently named in a lawsuit. A spokesperson from Slim Jim issued the following statement:

“Slim Jim values integrity and respect in all of our partnerships. Given the recent disturbing allegations against Vince McMahon, at this time we've decided to pause our promotional activities with WWE. This decision reflects our commitment to our brand values and responsibility to our community. We will continue to monitor the situation and base our future engagements on our values and what’s best for our brand."

Losing out on a brand like Slim Jim is indeed a massive blow for WWE, especially because it happened a few days before the Royal Rumble. It will be interesting to see how the Stamford-based promotion copes with this loss.

Massive WWE Superstar's Royal Rumble return might be halted due to a recent lawsuit against Vince McMahon

In the lawsuit filed by Janel Grant, Vince McMahon isn't the only one accused. The lawsuit also mentions the names of John Lauranitis and a former UFC Heavyweight Champion. As per the lawsuit, Grant was made to share explicit photos with the latter as WWE was trying to re-sign him.

While the lawsuit does not explicitly mention the name, many believe it is Brock Lesnar.

As per recent reports, Brock Lesnar's return to the Stamford-based promotion was imminent, and Royal Rumble was an event the company considered for the same. However, due to the recent lawsuit, plans might have been halted.

WWE will look to put the lawsuit behind them as Royal Rumble approaches rapidly. It remains to be seen how things pan out.

