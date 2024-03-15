Stephanie McMahon was "really upset" about Vince McMahon allegation in 2006, ex-WWE writer says

Former WWE writer Chris DeJoseph recently disclosed details about Stephanie McMahon's reaction after Vince McMahon was accused of sexual harassment.

In February 2006, a tanning bar worker alleged that McMahon showed her nude photos of himself and tried to kiss her. A month later, no charges were filed against the then-WWE Chairman following an investigation.

DeJoseph was at the McMahon family home discussing WrestleMania 22 ideas when a security guard entered the room and ended the meeting. On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, he recalled how Vince's daughter Stephanie and wife Linda were not happy about the allegation:

"The meeting was completely cut off," DeJoseph said. "We were all thrown out. We all had to go home. We got halfway through our meeting and that was it, and we didn't see him for another three days. And I remember Stephanie, I think she was red hot. I think Linda was pretty hot too (...) I think Stephanie was really upset." [28:27 – 29:01]

DeJoseph, also known on WWE television as Big D*ck Johnson, watched on as media and police gathered outside the house. Creative team members had no idea what was going on until they read reports about Vince McMahon on their computers.

Latest Vince McMahon allegation details

On January 25, former WWE employee Janel Grant accused Vince McMahon of sexual assault and trafficking. McMahon denied the allegations before resigning from the board of WWE's parent company TKO "out of respect" for the organization.

In recent weeks, further details have also emerged about McMahon's alleged treatment of Ashley Massaro. The former wrestler passed away at the age of 39 in 2019, 13 years after reporting that she was sexually assaulted by a military member during a WWE tour.

VICE News recently published a previously unreleased statement from Massaro, in which she claimed McMahon sexually preyed on female wrestlers in the locker room.

