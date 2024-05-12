Dana White makes a big announcement concerning WWE

UFC President Dana White has made a major announcement during the UFC St. Louis post-fight press conference tonight. As per White, fans will see WWE Premium Live Events on Sundays in the future.

For a while now, WWE has been having its PLEs on Saturdays. This was a move that was universally lauded by fans. The company has been doing incredibly well under the Triple H regime.

Dana White answered media questions during tonight's UFC St. Louis post-fight press conference. The UFC President said the following at one point during the conference:

“You’re gonna see Friday, Power Slap. Saturday, UFC. And Sunday, WWE. You’ll start seeing that stuff too.”

Back in 2022, WWE began moving its Premium Live Events from Sunday to Saturday. Soon after, Fightful Select reported that the backstage reaction to the huge move was positive.

WWE has also been focusing on doing international events for quite some time now. The promotion has been holding major PLEs in Saudi Arabia for years on end at this point.

Earlier this year, it toured Australia for the Elimination Chamber: Perth event. Mere days ago, WWE presented Backlash in France. The international PLEs have helped the promotion greatly in getting exposure in untapped regions.

