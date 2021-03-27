Dana White makes a big comment on Ronda Rousey's possible UFC return

Ronda Rousey's WWE hiatus has already gone longer than most people expected. It seems like the former RAW Women's Champion will not return to the wrestling ring anytime soon, but what about a potential UFC comeback?

Dana White answered an oft-repeated question about Ronda Rousey's MMA status during the recent UFC 260 press conference. The UFC boss noted that he had spoken to Ronda Rousey and made it clear that the former UFC champion has no desire to compete inside the Octagon again.

"Yes. Yesterday (Spoke to Rousey). But don't even f****** start with that, you guys. Yesterday, about lots of different things but not this. But yes, we talked yesterday. Absolutely, positively, not ever coming back."

The UFC women's division would not be what it is without Ronda Rousey's trailblazing contributions. Rowdy became a mainstream attraction owing to her dominant run as the UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion.

Ronda Rousey's weaknesses in the striking department finally caught up to her, and she lost her final two fights before turning her attention towards professional wrestling.

When will Ronda Rousey return to WWE?

Ronda Rousey has undeniably been a revelation in the world of wrestling. Rousey rose to the occasion in her rookie year in the WWE, during which she put on several impressive performances. Rousey won the RAW Women's Championship and was instrumental in WWE's decision to have an all-female WrestleMania main event.

Ronda Rousey walked into WrestleMania 35 as the RAW Women's Champion, and she dropped the title to Becky Lynch on that historic night. Rousey has since taken a break from wrestling to start a family with her husband, Travis Browne.

Advertisement

The belief is that Ronda will make her wrestling return when she is ready, and the WWE will also welcome her back with open arms. There was speculation earlier about her possible involvement at WrestleMania 37; however, WWE is evidently not going down that path.

PWInsider had reported back in October last year that Ronda Rousey's WWE contract would expire at WrestleMania 37. WWE officials would preferably want to lock Rousey down for another deal, as she still has a lot left to offer on the wrestling front.

Ronda Rousey also has some unfinished business with Becky Lynch, and booking a singles feud between the two major female stars would be ideal for the WWE.

How would you book Ronda Rousey's WWE return? Sound off in the comments section below.