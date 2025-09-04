"Danger to Community" - Fresh twist in Liv Morgan stalker case

There is a fresh twist in WWE star Liv Morgan's stalker case. Shawn Chan, 41, allegedly showed up to Morgan's house in June when she was not at home. Later, when Chan appeared at WWE's Performance Center in Florida, the security recognized him, and he was later arrested.Since then, he has been held behind bars in Hernando County, Florida. But he filed a motion on 20 August requesting the court to reconsider that he is being held without bail through the trial, which takes place in November. The filing stated that his attorneys have secured a Salvation Army location that he can stay in until the trial begins.However, in another twist, federal prosecutors filed a motion opposing the release of Shawn Chan, according to a report from PWInsider.&quot;The Defendant, Shawn Chan, is a danger to the community, a serious risk of flight, and there are no conditions of release that will reasonably assure Chan’s appearance at further proceedings of this case. The United States requests that Chan remain detained pending trial,&quot; prosecutors noted in the motion. [H/T PWInsider]The prosecutors also mentioned that if Chan is set free through trial, not only will he be a flight risk, but he could easily attempt to visit Liv Morgan's home again. &quot;The nature and circumstances of the crime charged weighs in favor of detention,&quot; they noted.Liv Morgan could be out of action for the rest of the yearLiv Morgan was injured on an episode of RAW in June. She suffered a shoulder injury in her match against Kairi Sane and underwent shoulder surgery.She is currently recovering, and while an exact date for her return remains unclear, WWE is hopeful that she will be back for in-ring action by early 2026.The Judgment Day member has been one of the top stars on RAW and held the Women's Tag Team Title at the time of her injury. Her rehab is reportedly going well, and it remains to be seen when fans can see her back in action.