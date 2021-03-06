Ex-WWE champion confronted Triple H after his match was "canceled" mid-way by The Game

Former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan reportedly had an angry confrontation with Triple H backstage in Gorilla position after The Game canceled a match mid-way. According to Mike Chioda, WWE decided to cancel the match after Bryan sustained an injury.

Daniel Bryan had a few feuds with Randy Orton between 2013 and 2015, which included that epic night at WrestleMania XXX, where Bryan defeated Orton and Batista to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

While speaking to WrestleZone, former WWE referee Mike Chioda delved into an incident that happened backstage following a match. He said that Daniel Bryan stormed out after a confrontation with Triple H at Gorilla position.

"The confrontation I remember, he got in with Triple H at the Gorilla position. Daniel Bryan got hurt and they made me call the match. I kept asking Daniel, I said, ‘Daniel, you okay, brother? You okay?’ ‘I’m good, Chioda. I can finish, I can finish.’ I said, ‘You sure?’ I say, ‘He’s alright,’ but they canceled the match when it came from up in Gorilla and I remembered he stormed out so hot.”

Chioda said that this match was to be between Daniel Bryan and Randy Orton in 2015 and that Bryan was to win the match.

Daniel Bryan in WWE in recent years

“I’m no longer putting myself on the backburner. I’m no longer putting other people first. I'm going out to take what's mine, and that's the reign before CM Punk, and that's the best damn wrestler in the world"



Since coming out of retirement, Daniel Bryan has captured the WWE Championship, holding the belt for 144 days before losing to Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35.

More recently, Bryan has been in a feud with Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

Bryan will get a chance to win the Universal Championship for the very first time later this month at the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view on March 21, 2021. It remains to be seen who Daniel Bryan will face at WrestleMania 37 next month and if he will walk into The Show of Shows as a champion.