Daniel Bryan addresses speculation on his current WWE contract

Daniel Bryan's WWE contract expires soon, but not in September like many previously believed.

Before his Universal Championship match on SmackDown against Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan sat down with Keisha Hatchett of TV Line to discuss his future in wrestling.

When Hatchett brought up the fact that Bryan's WWE contract was expiring in September, The Leader of the Yes! Movement surprisingly shot that down.

"It’s funny that people gravitate towards the date “September,” and I think it’s because that’s when my last contract ended, but it doesn’t end in September," Bryan revealed. "I’m still trying to figure out what that looks like… You get to that point where it’s like, how long can I do this full-time and still be able to do those kinds of things with my daughter? What’s the right balance between part-time and that sort of thing? It may be that it’s just every once in a while when the urge strikes, or maybe like a schedule where it’s like eight months on, these months off."

When does Daniel Bryan's WWE contract expire?

Daniel Bryan was tight-lipped when it came to his WWE contract expiry, but it's believed to be at some point this year.

Bryan believes that being an independent contractor in the wrestling business gives him the right to decide his workload each year. That's something we're sure that if WWE doesn't agree with, another company out there will.

"One of the coolest things about wrestling, and just being an independent contractor in general, is that you can say, 'Well, I really only want to do this amount of work,'" Bryan added. "What that amount of work is, I have no idea yet. I still have to figure it out. But I also need to be respectful of the people who are relying on me to go to work. I have to give them an answer sooner rather than later. I’m trying to figure that out, trying to be responsible as an employee of somebody who’s taken care of our family very well. But then also, trying to take the time to figure it out."

