"That guy's awesome" - Daniel Bryan names a surprising WWE Superstar he wants to face

Daniel Bryan is a pro-wrestling veteran and has had plenty of superb matches throughout his storied career. The American Dragon's love for wrestling constantly has him thinking of other "dream matches" he can be involved in.

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Daniel Bryan revealed a somewhat obscure and surprising WWE Superstar he would love to have a match with.

The former WWE Champion named Mexican superstar Gran Metalik as a wrestler he believes he could have a great match with. Bryan spoke about how he has wanted to take on Metalik for years and even acknowledged how "awesome" the luchador is.

"There are people whom I think are fantastic and want to wrestle, and it's hard to not mention the other people. There's this dream match that I've always had and people will look at me and say, 'What?' But that's only because they haven't seen him wrestle in Mexico, and that's Gran Metalik. That guy's awesome."

Gran Metalik has not had much success as a singles star in WWE in terms of winning championship gold. However, that has not prevented him from having some amazing matches with many of the company's top stars.

Perhaps we will one day get to see The King of The Ropes take on The G.O.A.T. in a WWE ring.

Daniel Bryan will be have a dream match at Fastlane

It may be a while before we get to see Daniel Bryan in the ring with Gran Metalik, but the former WWE Champion will have one of his dream matches this Sunday. Bryan will be taking on Roman Reigns at Fastlane for the Universal Championship.

Bryan has gone on record to say he has wanted a match with Roman Reigns since his return from injury. The two have faced off before at Fastlane in 2015.

Advertisement

The Leader of the YES! Movement will be looking to secure his first-ever WWE Universal Championship at Fastlane 2021. Will he leave the pay-per-view as the new champion? Share your predictions with us down below.