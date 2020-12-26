Daniel Bryan officially announces his entry into men's Royal Rumble match

Daniel Bryan became the first WWE Superstar to announce his entry into the Men's Royal Rumble match. In a backstage interview with Kayla Braxton, Bryan made clear his intention to win the upcoming men's Royal Rumble match, claiming it is the next big thing he wants to achieve in his WWE career.

Daniel Bryan had just come off a huge comeback victory over Jey Uso. Uso had attacked The former World Champion from behind before their match got underway.

However, this would not stop Bryan who, in classic fashion, would fight back to secure the victory over Jey Uso.

Following his huge victory over Jey Uso, Daniel Bryan would head backstage where Kayla Braxton was waiting to interview him. It was at this point, that the Submission Specialist made clear his intention to enter the men's Royal Rumble match next month. This would make Daniel Bryan the first official entrant into the men's match at the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Daniel Bryan would make this announcement after Braxton asked him what he wanted to achieve next in WWE. Bryan would then say that the one goal he has in mind is to win the Royal Rumble, a feat he is yet to accomplish despite being with the company for almost ten years now.

Daniel Bryan's Royal Rumble record

Despite the plethora of achievements Daniel Bryan has had in WWE, winning the Royal Rumble is truly the only thing that has eluded him. In fact, there was major criticism towards WWE back in 2015, when Daniel Bryan was the favorite to win the whole thing. However, much to the shock and anger of the WWE Universe, Bryan was eliminated in quick time.

Daniel Bryan's reaction to being eliminated in 2015

Hopefully, Daniel Bryan will be able to achieve his dream and finally, win the Royal Rumble. Do you want to see Daniel Bryan win the Royal Rumble? Or do you have someone else in mind? Let us know down below.