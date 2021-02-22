Daniel Bryan wins the SmackDown Elimination Chamber match with an iron man performance

Daniel Bryan was victorious inside the Elimination Chamber to become the No. 1 contender for the Universal Championship. Bryan started the match off against Cesaro and was the iron man, lasting until he pinned Jey Uso to secure the win.

Bryan is an experienced Elimination Chamber participant, having participated in four such matches before this. His victory gives him a three to two win/loss record in the match.

The former WWE Champion kicked off the match against The Swiss Cyborg Cesaro, a man he had teamed up with over the past few weeks.

The Submission Specialist was his usual best self in the ring, showing off his technical skill and ability throughout. However, it is interesting to note that Daniel Bryan did not eliminate one of his opponents before pinning Jey Uso.

RUNNING KNEE WINS IT.@WWEDanielBryan goes the distance to win the Elimination Chamber Match, but his night isn't over yet... #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/3B02aIRjC7 — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2021

Despite having just one elimination, Bryan proved why he is known as the G.O.A.T. He survived numerous attacks from King Corbin, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Cesaro to take home the win.

Daniel Bryan's night did not end on a high note

Daniel Bryan could not wrest the title away from Roman Reigns

Daniel Bryan may have won the Elimination Chamber match to become the No.1 contender, but he could not make full use of the opportunity. Bryan was immediately thrown into his championship match against Roman Reigns.

Despite throwing in an early counter which saw him put The Head of the Table in a Yes Lock, Bryan's iron man performance would come back to haunt him. Roman Reigns took advantage of a tired Bryan and used his Bulldog submission to retain the Universal Championship.

Advertisement

Even though he lost his title opportunity, one cannot help but feel that Daniel Bryan is far from done with Roman Reigns. We can expect Bryan to address his loss on this week's episode of SmackDown. However, Reigns may have too much on his mind to pay any attention, after Edge's post-match Spear.