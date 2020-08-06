Daniel Bryan reveals absurd reason behind wanting a match against The Rock

Daniel Bryan has been away from WWE TV for quite some time now. He came close to winning the Intercontinental Championship when he reached the finals of the namesake tournament. Daniel Bryan faced AJ Styles in the final, but came up short when The Phenomenal One pinned him. Now, Daniel Bryan has teased a possible match against The Rock in the future.

Daniel Bryan vs The Rock?

A few hours back, Daniel Bryan tweeted that he would love to face The Rock in a match. Bryan cited his daughter's liking towards the song "You're Welcome" as the reason for the match.

I would love to do a match with @TheRock based solely on how many times my daughter has made me listen to “You’re Welcome.” And then of course it’s stuck in my head and I sing it all day. 🙈🙈🙈 — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) August 6, 2020

For those of you that don't know, You're Welcome is a song from The Rock's movie, Moana. The Great One even lent his voice for the song, and it looks like Birdie can't get enough of it.

The Rock and Daniel Bryan haven't gone head to head in a WWE ring. But the two stars did come face to face when The Rock attacked Daniel Bryan after AJ Lee left him high and dry at their wedding in 2012.

Daniel Bryan had announced his retirement from WWE back in 2016. WWE decided that it could not part ways with Bryan and instated him as the General Manager of WWE SmackDown in that year.

Daniel Bryan returned to in-ring action in 2018, when he was medically cleared to compete. He made his return at WrestleMania 34 when he teamed up with Shane McMahon to face Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Since returning to WWE, Daniel Bryan won the WWE Championship and had riveting feuds with The Miz, AJ Styles and Brock Lesnar.

The Rock, who hasn't been on WWE for a very long time, has had an illustrious career in Hollywood. The Most Electrifying Superstar of Sports Entertainment made headlines recently when he partnered up and bought the XFL.