Daniel Bryan reveals what AJ Styles can still do in the ring that he can't

Former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan returned to television on last week's SmackDown after being away from WWE for a few months. WWE fans quickly learnt whom Bryan would feud with upon his return as he was confronted by Seth Rollins, who was drafted to the Blue brand from RAW.

Rollins attacked Bryan, before the latter got the upper hand and sent the new SmackDown Superstar back.

Daniel Bryan's last match in WWE was back in June when he faced former WWE Champion AJ Styles for the Intercontinental title. Styles defeated Bryan, winning the Intercontinental title for the very first time. It was during this match that Bryan realised something about his in-ring ability, which he revealed on Talking Smack.

Daniel Bryan on what AJ Styles can still do in the ring

Daniel Bryan rued the fact that he is no longer as good as he was in his prime in the ring, and said that he found this out during his match with Styles in June. Bryan said that he still desires to face the best wrestlers in WWE, but his ability in the ring has diminished over the years.

"I am at a point now, in my life and career, where I want to test myself against the best performers in WWE. Whether that's against people I haven't faced yet, and even people I have faced, since we've all evolved. I noticeably have lesser spring in my step as the match goes on, something I realized during my match against AJ Styles. I never had a problem with endurance before. I still don't get tired but later in a match, I can't jump as high anymore, and AJ still can." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Bryan joked that it wasn't fair because Styles is a few years older than him and that he trains hard to perform well in the ring.

Daniel Bryan has been in the pro wrestling business for two decades and is regarded as one of the best in the ring. He had to step away from the ring due to health issues, but returned in 2018 and even had one reign as WWE Champion.