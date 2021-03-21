Daniel Bryan reveals why he doesn't want to be a full-time WWE star

Daniel Bryan has opened up about his WWE future and has revealed why he no longer wants to be a full-time performer in the company. Bryan said that he wants to spend more time with his children which is the main reason for him not wanting to be a full-time star.

Bryan returned to the ring in 2018 after spending a few years on the sidelines due to concussion-related injuries. He had one strong run with the WWE Championship, which he eventually lost to Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35.

Daniel Bryan, in an interview with Bleacher Report ahead of Fastlane, explained why he wants to be a part-time star in WWE. He spoke about his hectic schedule as a full-time star and stated that he wants to be around his children more.

"When I come home and the kids haven't seen me in two-and-a-half days, I want them to see how excited I am to see them. I want to come home with that energy for them. Our daughter is at that age where she has so much energy and all she wants to do is play and go to the playground. I come home and kiss my wife and play with our son for a little bit and give our daughter a big hug and tell her, 'OK, sweet girl, let's go play!' I want to do that. As you get older, that energy gets harder and harder to come by. There's not many things that can make me stop wrestling, but the one that made me really reconsider it was when my daughter said this: 'Dada, please don't go.' And then all of a sudden, it's like, 'Oh, God!'"

Bryan said that during pay-per-view weekends, he is usually away from his family for five days, and two-and-a-half days otherwise.

Daniel Bryan in WWE over the last year

Roman Reigns is making a statement he comes out and spears both Daniel Bryan and Edge! pic.twitter.com/sQrfs8SWo6 — RomanReigns.Net | Fansite for Roman Reigns (@RomanReignsNet) March 20, 2021

Daniel Bryan has had a few interesting feuds over the last year. He was in a feud with then Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn at last year's WrestleMania, and later wrestled AJ Styles.

He took some time off and returned to WWE in October to wrestle with a few different superstars. Daniel Bryan then faced Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber, but lost the title match. He will challenge The Tribal Chief once again this weekend at Fastlane.

“Daniel Bryan is a hope. He’s a dream. He’s a prayer. And Roman Reigns is where prayers go to die.”



What a line from @HeymanHustle on #TalkingSmack this week! pic.twitter.com/phFE1JejAD — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) March 20, 2021