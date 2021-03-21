"I was for sure gone" - Daniel Bryan reveals why he wanted to leave WWE

WWE SmackDown star Daniel Bryan has revealed why he wanted to leave WWE. Bryan said that if WWE had not allowed him to wrestle after being cleared by numerous doctors, he would've left the company.

After three years away from in-ring action, Daniel Bryan returned to the ring in 2018 after being cleared to wrestle. Bryan retired in February 2016 due to concussion-related issues, with his last match in WWE coming in April 2015. He then returned in 2018 with his first match coming at WrestleMania 34.

Ahead of Fastlane, Daniel Bryan spoke to Bleacher Report, where he opened up about a number of things. Bryan said that after being cleared to wrestle, he was keen on getting back to the ring and would've quit WWE if they hadn't allowed him to wrestle.

"If they were not going to let me wrestle, I was for sure gone. I had gotten cleared by so many doctors at that point and felt very confident in my ability to wrestle. I'm very thankful that...the frustrating part—I don't want to say the frustrating part. But the part I'm disappointed in myself about is that I had a bad attitude about it. I don't want to say I showed up to work with a bad attitude and was like, 'Screw this place!' As opposed to embracing it and really trying to do my best work, a lot of times I didn't and just showed up to work."

Daniel Bryan said that his attitude wasn't great before his in-ring return, stating that he wasn't keen on coming to work and wanted to be home.

Daniel Bryan's WWE career

Daniel Bryan has had many ups and downs in his WWE career, from being fired to main eventing WrestleMania.

He has beaten the odds to become one of the most successful superstars in WWE over the last decade. Bryan is a Triple Crown Champion and a five-time world champion in WWE.

Daniel Bryan could add to his world titles this weekend at Fastlane when he faces Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.