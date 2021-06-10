Daniel Bryan's former tag team partner talks about whether he's the best in the world (Exclusive)

Daniel Bryan is regarded by many as one of the best in-ring technicians in the world. But did his own tag team partner think so as well?

We caught up with Erick Redbeard, aka Erick Rowan, for an exclusive chat on 'UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Feathersone' and asked him this question.

The man is a former #SmackDown Tag Team Champion and was @TheRock's final opponent... and he joins Dr. Chris Featherstone LIVE tonight!



Catch UnSKripted at 11 PM EST: https://t.co/fm3DeWvITu @ErickRedBeard @chrisprolific pic.twitter.com/LvFouNsfFl — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) June 8, 2021

You can check out Erick Redbeard discussing Daniel Bryan, The Wyatt Family, and much more through the link below. Subscribe to this channel for exciting pro wrestling content of this nature:

Erick Redbeard has praise for Daniel Bryan's in-ring ability

Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan won the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships during their time together as a unit in 2019.

They eventually split up in the same year when it was revealed that Rowan was behind the backstage attack on Roman Reigns, at which point Daniel Bryan and the former Wyatt Family member even worked against each other.

When asked if he thought that Daniel Bryan was the best in the world, Redbeard had a very interesting answer at first. He joked that Mike Bennett was the best wrestler in the world.

"Mike Bennett is the best in the wrestling world (Laughs)"

Redbeard would then compose himself and showered praise on Daniel Bryan. He went on to reveal that it was fun working with Bryan as a teammate and opponent.

"But no, Daniel's great. It would be silly not to learn anything from him. Plus, working with him was fun, and working against him was fun, so..." said Erick Redbeard.

Neither Daniel Bryan nor Erick Rowan are currently employed by WWE, and it is all too possible that when things open up, they could meet in the independent circuit. Whether they choose to align again or work against each other remains to be seen.

.@DirtyDMantell laid out why Daniel Bryan is more over now than he was before. Read & watch here@SKWrestling_#SmackDownhttps://t.co/MTNIxthH67 — Kevin Kellam (@Kevkellam) May 1, 2021

What do you guys think? Is Daniel Bryan the best in-ring technician in the world? If not, who would you pick as a candidate for the same? Let us know in the comments below.

Edited by Alan John