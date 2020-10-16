Daniel Bryan's WWE return date revealed

Daniel Bryan has been away from the WWE ring in a long time. Daniel Bryan and his wife, Brie Bella, welcomed their second child recently after Brie gave birth to their son Buddy. They previously had a daughter together, Birdie Joe Danielson.

Bryan has not been wrestling or in a major feud for months and has been absent from the ring altogether ever since his wife gave birth. As a result, Daniel Bryan is yet to perform in the WWE ThunderDome. However, that will change this week, as this week's WWE SmackDown episode will see the return of Daniel Bryan to the ring.

WWE SmackDown after Draft to feature Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan will be making his SmackDown debut against an as-yet unnamed opponent. WWE SmackDown itself is stacked this week as the company prepares for its Friday Night show on FOX.

The current announced segments and matches are as follows:

Jeff Hardy vs Lars Sullivan

Daniel Bryan's WWE ThunderDome debut

The Street Profits in a WWE Tag Team Championships match against Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

The New Day vs Cesaro, Sheamus, and Shinsuke Nakamura

The Street Profits exchanged their RAW Tag Team titles for the SmackDown Tag Team titles with The New Day on this week's episode of WWE RAW, where they were drafted to SmackDown.

This will be the first show after the WWE Draft, and as a result, will see the future of several feuds form, while other feuds come to an end.

Advertisement

The New Day will also have their last match together as a team, when they take on the forces of Sheamus, Cesaro, and Shinsuke Nakamura, one last time before Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods head to RAW, while Big E remains on WWE SmackDown.

It will be interesting to see who Daniel Bryan ends up facing in such a situation. This will be the first time that Daniel Bryan competes in a WWE ring since his last match against AJ Styles on the 8th of June, in the final of the Intercontinental Championship tournament, that saw Styles come away with the win.

Readers can also take a look at Sportskeeda's video of Superstars who wanted their opponents changed.