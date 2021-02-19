Daniel Bryan says top SmackDown Superstar has gotten a 'Brock Lesnar contract'

Daniel Bryan recently took a shot at Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman. The former WWE Champion took Paul Heyman's case for not allowing his 'clients' to wrestle often. Bryan insinuated that Paul Heyman is the reason behind Roman Reigns not wrestling as much as he used to, saying that Heyman has got him a 'Brock Lesnar contract'.

Though Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest attractions in WWE, he is notorious for performing on limited dates even when he was the World Champion. Daniel Bryan said that Roman Reigns has become more like Brock Lesnar ever since he joined hands with Paul Heyman.

Speaking on Talking Smack, Daniel Bryan joined Cesaro and tried to elevate the Swiss Cyborg by showering praise on him. Bryan then noted that unlike himself and Cesaro, men who love to wrestle, Paul Heyman's clients work as little as possible.

''Has he (Roman Reigns) even wrestled this year? Did you get him on a Brock contract? Congratulations! Congratulations Paul, you got Roman on the Brock contract. That's the deal. That's the jam.''

In response, Paul Heyman said that his job as the manager is to get his client paid as much as possible for less work.

Comparisons between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns

Daniel Bryan pointed out that Brock Lesnar has never wrestled on RAW or SmackDown other than the one time he faced Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship on the Blue brand.

Drawing comparisons, Bryan then stated that even Roman Reigns has started to work an easier schedule and won't even defend the Universal Championship inside the Elimination Chamber.

.@WWECesaro and @WWEDanielBryan are out to push each other to the limit in this technical showcase on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/FZOtoC8Rer — WWE (@WWE) February 6, 2021

'The Leader of the Yes! Movement' then said that a man like Cesaro, who has probably wrestled more matches every year in WWE than any other person, deserves a shot at the World Championship, which he has been patiently waiting for all these years.