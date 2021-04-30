"That will be all of them" - Daniel Bryan suggests Friday will be his final night on SmackDown

Daniel Bryan is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship this Friday on SmackDown. The match has enormous implications for Bryan, as he will be forced to leave SmackDown if he loses.

The American Dragon recently had an interview on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox, where he discussed various topics. One such topic was his relationship with his current nemesis Roman Reigns.

On his chemistry with Reigns, he spoke about how well they work together and their history, which further adds to the matches they put on. Additionally, he believes that there is some intrigue surrounding these matches simply because they rarely happen.

Daniel Bryan then listed all the singles matches he has had with the Tribal Chief. He ended by saying that the upcoming match will be "all of them," hinting that this could be the end of his time on SmackDown.

"Roman is just really good, and he has chemistry with a lot of people," Bryan said. "I feel like I have chemistry with a lot of people, but I think one of the things that's interesting is just our history together. I think that's part of what makes the matches intriguing, and the fact that it hasn't been seen a ton. Singles matches at least. We did one at Fastlane 2015, one at Fastlane this year, a super short match at Elimination Chamber and then this one. That will be all of them."

Friday night's match will be one to watch, especially considering how high the stakes are. Hopefully, this will not be the last we see of Daniel Bryan on SmackDown.

What's next if Daniel Bryan loses on Friday?

Daniel Bryan will leave SmackDown if he fails to beat Roman Reigns on Friday. As such, many fans are wondering what could be next for the Leader of the Yes Movement.

The most plausible solution would be to move him to RAW. His last appearance for the red brand was back in 2019, so fans would welcome a return. That being said, Bryan would prefer to defeat Reigns and become the new Universal Champion.

What do you think will be the result of SmackDown's Universal Championship match? Let us know in the comments section below.