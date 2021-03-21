"There are just so many guys" - Daniel Bryan shares a list of stars from AEW and NXT he would like to wrestle

Daniel Bryan is one of the greatest wrestlers of all-time. The former WWE Champion began his WWE career as an up-and-coming superstar looking to seize the opportunity. Now he finds himself in the role of a veteran looking to elevate the young talent around him.

Professional wrestling has come a long way, and the number of rising talents present in the industry is huge. Many of these talents have found themselves in promotions like AEW and shows like NXT.

Speaking to Bleacher Report, Daniel Bryan named a bunch of superstars from AEW and NXT that he would love to face in the ring.

Bryan himself came up through WWE's developmental brand NXT back when it was more of a reality show. He more than anyone else is aware of the talent on the Black and Gold brand, and while he may not have much experience with AEW, Bryan knows that there are some top stars in the promotion.

Bryan named MJF, Darby Allin, Kyle O'Reilly, Kushida, and Finn Balor as a few of the superstars he wants to go head-to-head with.

"When you look at the AEWs or whatever it is, somebody like Jungle Boy or MJF or Darby Allin. Those guys are really interesting to me. When you look at NXT, he's not young, but I've always wanted to wrestle Kushida. That guy's great. Kyle O'Reilly and I, I don'y know if we've ever wrestled. I've always wanted to do a singles match with him because he's gotten so, so good. Finn Balor and I have wrestled on the independents once or twice, and I'd love to do a match with him in WWE. There are just so many guys."

Daniel Bryan, Finn Balor and Zack Sabre Jr. Legendary photo. pic.twitter.com/19GPWzEEnp — Sean Slate (@slate_s42) December 27, 2020

Daniel Bryan has been pushing for WWE to call up more NXT talent. So hopefully we will get to see Bryan in some of his dream matches.

Daniel Bryan enjoys playing the role of the veteran

Despite earning much success as a rising young superstar, Daniel Bryan revealed that he enjoys playing the role of the veteran. He recalled a match he had with Seth Rollins when they were both in ROH, and how much he liked playing the veteran character to Rollins' rookie character.

"I wrestled Seth Rollins in one of his first big singles matches in Ring of Honor, and it was really the story of the veteran versus the young up-and-comer. I've always loved doing that sort of thing and those kinds of matches."

