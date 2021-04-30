"I never did it again" - Daniel Bryan talks about the one move he will never do in a ring again

Daniel Bryan is one of the most technically skilled wrestlers of all time. His success in the ring can be attributed to his ability to master the fundamentals and execute maneuvers that seem near impossible.

However, Bryan recently recalled a match he had in 2000, where he successfully hit an amazing finisher. But after the match, he was told to never use the finisher again. Bryan recently mentioned this to Robbie Fox on the YouTube channel, My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox.

The former WWE Champion reminisced about a match he had with Brian Kendrick back in 2000, where he safely executed pro-wrestling veteran Homicide's finisher, called the "Cop Killa." The move itself looks very clean but is dangerous at the same time.

Bryan's longtime mentor, William Regal, wasn't too pleased with it and immediately reprimanded the Leader of the Yes Movement. Regal informed Bryan that the latter could never use the move again.

"In 2000, I did to Brian Kendrick, I did Homicide's finisher. I did that to Brian Kendrick. He landed completely safe and all that kind of stuff," Bryan said. "Regal came to me, he was at the show and he said, 'I don't ever wanna see you do that move again!' And I thought he was joking at first and I laughed, and he said, 'No! I'm deadly serious. Never do that move again.' And I never did it again. It's the concept of like, 'Hey yeah...cool moves are cool, but these are real bodies.' You know what I mean? So you have to take care of yourself."

Bryan also made a fair point, stating that it is fun and cool to perform amazing moves, but safety remains an integral factor at the same time.

Daniel Bryan plans on transitioning into a part-time wrestler and full-time family man

Daniel Bryan still looks like the prime superstar he was back when he joined WWE. He has spent more than 20 years of his life being a professional wrestler but now seems ready to transition into a part-time role.

Speaking to BT Sport, Daniel Bryan revealed that he wanted to spend more time with his family, and as such, is looking to become a part-timer.

"I'm switching priorities in my life. My contract is coming up soon, and we'll be looking at me transitioning to less than a full-time wrestler."



"I'll be a full-time dad, part-time wrestler."@WWEDanielBryan will always love wrestling, but priorities change ❤️



