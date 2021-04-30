"My career wouldn't have been the same without him" - Daniel Bryan thanks WWE legend 

Daniel Bryan is one of the most experienced athletes on WWE's roster. However, The American Dragon did not reach the level he is at without help. Bryan had numerous mentors along the way, one of them being William Regal.

Regal played a pivotal role in Bryan's rise as a WWE Superstar, and the latter acknowledged his influence in a recent interview.

Speaking to Robbie Fox on the YouTube channel My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox, Daniel Bryan mentioned the importance of mentorship for any young wrestler. He specifically recalled what a tremendous mentor William Regal was.

"I also think there needs to be more mentoring in wrestling. Like William Regal was a tremedous mentor for me and still is," Bryan said. "I had a match with Cesaro in the PC in front of no people and it was so much fun and we were grappling and all that stuff. He sends me a text and he goes, 'You know, all that grappling and everything you guys were doing looked great, but because you pinned him in a way where his shoulders weren't being forced to the mat exposes the whole thing.' I watched it back and he was right. I'm watching this with a real in-depth thing. That's one of the things I appreciate."

Daniel Bryan is certainly thankful for William Regal and even feels blessed to have a WWE Legend like him be his mentor.

"I was blessed with William Regal in my life and my career wouldn't have been the same without him." added Bryan.

Daniel Bryan would make a great mentor himself

Daniel Bryan has had some great mentors throughout his wrestling career, but now that he is in the latter stages of his wrestling journey, he could become a mentor himself. Bryan has the experience and the knowledge to share with the younger generation of superstars.

He has already started pushing for some of WWE's newer talents to be given a chance in WWE. If Bryan does decide to step away from the ring, it would be great to see him take up a role in the Performance Center or a similar coaching job.

Although, right now, it feels like he wants to become a family man.

"I'm switching priorities in my life. My contract is coming up soon, and we'll be looking at me transitioning to less than a full-time wrestler."



"I'll be a full-time dad, part-time wrestler."@WWEDanielBryan will always love wrestling, but priorities change ❤️



What do you think Daniel Bryan should do once he decides to hang up his wrestling boots? Let us know in the comments section below.