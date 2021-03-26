5-time WWE World Champion wants to face Cesaro at WrestleMania

Daniel Bryan has revealed that he would like to share the ring with Cesaro at WrestleMania one day.

Before joining WWE, Bryan and Cesaro faced each other under the names Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli in CHIKARA and Ring of Honor. While these long-term friends have been involved in WWE storylines together, they have never gone one-on-one at a WWE pay-per-view.

Speaking to talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy, Bryan said he is keen on having “one big, cool WrestleMania match” with Cesaro. He also wants to face his former trainer, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, in a dream match.

“There’s also this idea of doing something with Cesaro, somebody like that. Somebody where it’s like, ‘Hey, we’ve grown up together, now we’re adults together. Let’s just do one big, cool WrestleMania match together! Let’s just throw it all out there!’ Another one I’ve always wanted but I’ve never been able to do was Shawn Michaels. He trained me and I just think the story there would be really cool.”

Earlier in 2021, Cesaro defeated Bryan on the January 15 and February 5 episodes of WWE SmackDown.

Besides Cesaro, Daniel Bryan has several dream opponents

Daniel Bryan main-evented WrestleMania 30 in 2014

Although Cesaro is near the top of Daniel Bryan’s list of dream opponents, the SmackDown star also wants to face several other WWE talents. In the same interview, he name-checked Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate, and WALTER as three people he would like to wrestle.

In addition to those names, Bryan said he wants to go one-on-one with Big E at a WWE pay-per-view one day. He is also interested in testing his grappling skills against NXT’s Kyle O’Reilly.

In 10 years’ time, Bryan said he hopes to face William Regal’s son, Bailey Matthews, at a WrestleMania event. Matthews lost his WWE debut match against Tyler Bate on NXT UK in February.